Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.02. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,774. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

