Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

