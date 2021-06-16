Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.46. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 8,204 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 138,159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

