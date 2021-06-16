Veronica Wu Sells 500 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,375. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.