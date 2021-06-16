Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Critical Analysis

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Brookfield Property Partners -16.80% -2.02% -0.76%

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 22.76 $10.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.10 billion 1.32 -$1.23 billion N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Brookfield Property Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

