ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year.

VRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.03. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

