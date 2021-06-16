VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Buys C$28,630.80 in Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,462,167.44.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 500 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,389.00.

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

