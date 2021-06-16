Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

