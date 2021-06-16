Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $901,091.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00763703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.47 or 0.07735208 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

