Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,719,881 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

