Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells $220,380.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,248.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $200,820.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,426. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

