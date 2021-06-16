Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

