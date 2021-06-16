Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €225.15 ($264.88) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €225.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

