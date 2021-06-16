Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Shares of VOLT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,805. The company has a market cap of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Volt Information Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.