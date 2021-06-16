Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Vroom worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,734 shares of company stock valued at $88,707,893. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

