Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 12,057 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Target worth $57,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

