Wanchain (WAN) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $126.26 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036908 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00225691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.68 or 0.03804700 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

