Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €120.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR:RHM opened at €85.66 ($100.78) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.86. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

