Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company has a market cap of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.