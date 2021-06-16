Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. 21,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.