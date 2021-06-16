Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.98% of G Squared Ascend I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:GSQD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

About G Squared Ascend I

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

