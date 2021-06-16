Water Island Capital LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,144. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

