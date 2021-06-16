Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,482 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Watford were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Watford by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Watford by 889.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE remained flat at $$34.90 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

