Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $52.53 Million Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 704,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,525,000. Cubic makes up approximately 3.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.22% of Cubic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Cubic stock remained flat at $$75.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

