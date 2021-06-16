Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 993,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,000. Forterra makes up approximately 1.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

FRTA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 1,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

