Water Island Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 5.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $95,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,842. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

