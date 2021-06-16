Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Several research firms recently commented on WDH. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

