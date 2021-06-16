Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

