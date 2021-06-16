Wedbush Weighs in on RH’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

RH opened at $662.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.43. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a one year low of $242.21 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

