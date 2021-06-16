Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

