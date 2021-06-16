Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $333.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.60 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.91 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

