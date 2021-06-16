Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

