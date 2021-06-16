Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 4,329 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.47.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $160.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

