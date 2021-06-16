Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 75,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,035 shares of company stock worth $86,677,226 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

