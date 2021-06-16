Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.46 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

