Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,976 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $61,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.82. 58,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

