WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

WestRock stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,590,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,069. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

