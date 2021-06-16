WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

