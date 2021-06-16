WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

