William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,950,661 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9,150.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $226,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. 2,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.40.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

