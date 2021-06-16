William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 36,212 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.82% of National Vision worth $172,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

