William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,282 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $265,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,479. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.91.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

