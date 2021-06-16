William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $315.64 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $315,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

Shares of TECH traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $450.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

