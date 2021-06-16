William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares during the period. The Brink’s comprises approximately 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.72% of The Brink’s worth $422,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. 3,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

