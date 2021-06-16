William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 809,861 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809,861 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $238,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

ETSY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.90. 82,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

