William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,991 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Insulet worth $207,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.07. 5,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,010. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,121.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.96.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

