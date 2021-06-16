William D. Rogers Acquires 2,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Battalion Oil stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 14,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,877. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $221.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.