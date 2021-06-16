Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 72.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290,478 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 0.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.40. 27,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

