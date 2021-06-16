WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

