WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $230.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.61 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

NYSE:WNS traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 334,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,461. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14. WNS has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in WNS by 85.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

